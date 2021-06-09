The Madison West girls soccer team tied Verona for second place in the Big Eight Conference.
The Regents (7-1-1) are coming off a 4-0 win over Madison East in the regular season finale on Thursday, June 3, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
West received a third seed in the bottom half of the Sun Prairie sectional and was scheduled to play sixth-seeded Madison Memorial in a regional semifinal on Wednesday, June 9, at Mansfield Stadium. The winner advances to play a regional final at second-seeded Sun Prairie.
Madison West tied Verona 1-1 on May 11. The only loss for the Regents this season came to Sun Prairie 2-1 on May 6 in their second game.