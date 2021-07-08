The Madison West girls soccer team’s postseason ruin came one step away from reaching the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The Regents lost to Kettle Moraine 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday, June 19, in Sun Prairie. West finished the season 10-2-1.
West received the third seed in the bottom half of the Sun Prairie sectional. The Regents clipped Madison Memorial 1-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Wednesday, June 9, at Mansfield Stadium. West then upset second-seeded Sun Prairie 1-0 in a Division 1 regional final on Saturday, June 12, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Madison West then escaped with a 1-0 overtime win over Verona in a sectional semifinal. The Regents were seeking their 12th state tournament appearance and first since 2016. The loss to Kettle Moraine snapped a string of six straight shut outs by the Regents.
Madison West gave up only eight goals all season. The Regents had eight players receive Big Eight All-Conference honors.
Madison West freshman forward Abbey Stanton, senior midfielder Giada Bambi and junior defender Tasha Igic were named first-team all-conference.
Freshman forward Suzy Hinds-Cruz and sophomore midfielder Kate Aman-Lavicky were named second-team all-conference at forward.
Sophomore midfielder Zoe Esser-Domnitz, freshman defender Anya Purtell and senior goalkeeper Jessica Fernandez received honorable mention all-conference honors.
Kettle Moraine 3, Madison West 0
It was a defensive battle for the first half. The Lasers broke the ice with three goals in the second half.
Kettle Moraine giot goals from Braelyn Torees, Mia Haertle and Ava Kacsur.
Madison West 1, Verona 0 OT
Igic delivered in crunch time when her team needed her most.
Igic scored on a penalty kick in the 107th minute to hand Verona a loss in a WIAA DIvision 1 sectional semifinal.
Fernandez had six saves.
Madison West 2, Sun Prairie 0
Stanton scored two goals in less than a 7-minute span to propel the Regents over Sun Prairie in a regional final on Saturday, June 13, at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Stanton scored her first goal at 12:22. She scored her second goal at 18:57.
The Cardinals won the Big Eight Conference title. The Regents avenged a 1-0 loss to Sun Prairie from earlier this season.
Madison West 1, Mad. Memorial 0
Madison West freshman Suzy Hinds-Cruz scored the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute to lift the Regents over the Spratans in a Division 1 regional semifinal June 9, at Mansfield Stadium.
It marked the second time this season West defeated Madison Memorial 1-0.
Hinds-Cruz scored a goal at 61:19 on an assist from Stanton.