It’s not exactly how Verona Area High School sophomore Jenna Albert drew it up.
Locked in a scoreless WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 8, senior Kirsten Poppen got a low lining corner kick toward the net. Albert used her non-dominant right foot and scored a goal in the 83rd minute to give fourth-seeded Verona a thrilling 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Middelton at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium. After scoring, Albert was mobbed by teammates giving her a hug.
“I didn’t even know how I made it,” Albert said. “Izzy (Plesac) laid the ball out perfectly and it was with my right foot and I’m not right footed. I was just going to hit it and hope it went in and it did.”
It marks the second time this season the Wildcats have knocked off Middleton.
“It’s super cool considering we didn’t get a season last year,” Albert said. “We are working super hard and it’s super awesome to have a team that is this great and connected to go forward and far.”
With the win, Verona (8-3-1) advances to play at top-seeded Wauankee in a Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, June 12. Verona lost a battle to Waunakee 1-0 on May 21.
“That’s a huge rivalry for us and to win it, especially in our first playoff game, is really exciting and we will have that confidence for the next game,” Poppen said after the win over the Cardinals.
In the Wildcats’ 5-3 win over the Cardinals on May 27, Poppen scored a goal on a corner kick and had an assist off a corner kick. In the rematch, her corner kick prowess paved the way to a victory again.
“Set pieces like that are always awesome, because you get the chance to get everyone in the box and try to get a head on it. I took so many in the game and it’s funny because that one I didn’t think it was the greatest ball I played, but my teammates were able to get there. Whatever works is great.”
Verona coach Jen Faulkner expected a showdown between Big Eight Conference rivals. The Wildcats tied Madison West for second in the Big Eight behind champion Sun Prairie and Middelton took fourth.
“It doesn’t matter what happened in the regular season,” Faulkner said. “The playoffs is a brand new season. Everyone is playing for their last game.”
Verona outshot Middleton 11-4, but it was a defensive battle most of the game.
Poppen said the Wildcats still were strong possessing the ball and had several crosses they had strong shots at goal, but didn’t cash in. Verona senior Natalie Linebarger had a cross in the 26th minute that led to two shots on goal, including one by junior forward Anna Burse that Middelton goalkeeper Ainsley Casper made a diving save on. Freshman midfielder and forward Izzy Plesac had a shot from 25 yards out in the 73rd minute ricochet off the top cross bar. Senior midfielder Morgan Grignon charged in to follow it up and Casper dove on the ball to thwart a rebound shot.
“I was really proud of how the girls played patient,” Faulkner said. They worked really hard to build that one goal and they stayed focused and patient. We knew one of those would go in at some point.”
“We were able to beat them to the end line a lot,” Poppen said.
After the Wildcats scored, Middleton put a shot on net and Verona junior goalkeeper Elsa Queoff made a critical save to preserve a one-goal lead.
“Elsa played out of her mind and she made some great saves late and kept us in it. “In the last couple of weeks we haven’t faced a lot of shots other than the last time we played Middleton. Keeping her head in the game and being ready was really important and she did a great job with that.”