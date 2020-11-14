The Madison Edgewood girls golf team’s quest to win a third straight WIAA Division 2 state championship came up short as the Crusaders finished third Oct. 13 at Blackwolf Run in Haven.
Edgewood shot a two-round team score of 580, one stroke away from runner-up The Prairie School and 20 strokes away from state champion Prescott.
It marked the 22nd time in the past 23 years the Crusaders have qualified for state, which has included 15 state titles since 2001.
The first day of the state tournament on Oct. 12 was shortened to nine holes because of a rain delay.
State meet
Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger tied Prescott’s Rhi Stutz, Freedom’s Callie Berg and Lakeside Luterhan’s Maya Heckmann for sixth place with a two-day score of 18-over-par 134. Edgewood senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth took 14th at 36-over-par 144.
Sophomore Sarah Nakada carded a 149 to tie Kadyn Peely of the Prairie School for 19th place. Edgewood freshman Jacklyn Thao tied St. Croix Central’s Jenna Wehausen for 23rd (155).
Sectional
The Crusaders dominated the field, rolling to a Division 2 Arcadia sectional championship on Oct. 7, at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Edgewood shot a 341, which was 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Lakeside Lutheran.
Hegenbarth carded a 6-over-par 77 to take second place to lead the Crusaders. She was just one shot away from sectional champion Heckmann.
Jaeger finished third place (82) and Nakada tied Wisconsin Dells senior Kalya Gray and East Troy’s Andrea Smith for seventh (90).
Edgewood junior Allyssa Thao rounded out the top four for the Crusaders, tying Lakeside Lutheran junior Kaylea Affeld, Wisconsin Dells senior Gracie Walker and Arcadia/Independence’s Whitney Sonsalla for 10th (92).