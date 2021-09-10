Oregon junior Dasha Vorontsov battled a stress fracture and didn’t start running until the cross country season began. She didn’t let that deter her in the season-opening Verona Invitational.
Vorontsov finished ninth overall out of 159 runners and third in the Division 2 field with a time of 20 minutes, 1.1 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Stewart’s Woods behind Verona Area High School.
“I was really excited to do this because I really haven’t raced in several months,” Vorontsov said. “I only had about three weeks to get in shape and I just started running right when the season started.”
Vorontsov said she feels like she still is in a good position despite missing some training time over the summer because there wasn’t too much of a layoff from the cross country and track and field seasons last spring.
“It was only the first race so I have many more opportunities to get better,” she said. “We just wanted to put out a benchmark and race our hearts out, see where everyone is at and learn to race again.”
Oregon coach Doug Debroux was excited with how Vorontsov performed in her first race with limited training after overcoming an injury.
“I don’t think you can take anything away from what Dasha did in coming back from a level 4 stress fracture,” Debroux said. “That was a super human performance.”
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Panthers ran last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic when masks were required for runners.
The invite featured 23 boys and girls cross country teams and included more than 950 runners in varsity and JV races.
The Panthers had four runners finish in the top 20 to take fourth place with 86 points. Whitefish Bay captured the team title 45-68 over Monona Grove. Fort Atkinson took third (74).
“It doesn’t matter who wins right now,” Debroux said. “Our focus is on continuing to improve and get better. They understand that nothing is handed to them because of what they did last year. They understand they have to earn their success this year and it comes from working hard again.”
Debroux said he uses the early meets during the season to get the team prepared for the conference and the sectional.
Oregon junior Libby Beirne finished 14th (21:44) and senior Grace Riedl took 17th (22:02.8). Senior Amelia Hermanson placed 19th (22:33) and sophomore Mari Ceaca-Villa finished 33rd (24:35.8).
“I thought it was a learning experience for all of them,” Debroux said. “We will get better.”
Oregon will compete in the Luther College Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Decorah, Iowa.