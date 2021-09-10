Lexi Remiker is already at home on the Stewart’s Woods cross country course behind Verona Area High School.
The Verona sophomore used her familiarity with the course to finish 51st overall out of 159 runners at the Verona Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Verona. She took 27th in the eight-team field of Division 1 runners with a time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds and helped the Wildcats take seventh as a team.
The Wildcats were coming off a second-place finish in the Glenn Herold Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28, at Watertown High School.
Verona Invitational
Remiker set the pace for Verona finishing the 5,000-meter run only 0.25 of a second away from her personal-best time from the alternate fall season last spring.
“I’ve run this course a lot so in the end I knew what to expect,” Remiker said. “In the end, I used everything my coaches told me in practice and tried to finish as fast as I could. I don’t care about place ever. I just tried to run my best and get a good time and I did.”
The invite featured 23 boys and girls cross country teams and included more than 950 runners in varsity and JV races.
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Wildcats hosted last spring against New Glarus/Monticello where the boys and girls’ races were hosted at different times and masks were required by runners because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do better in cold weather and I’m glad all of the races will get colder from now,” she said. “That’s when I thrive. I have big expectations for myself.”
Middleton had four runners finish in the top eight to capture the team title over Madison West 29-42. Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau won the race with a time of 18:08.6.
“Middleton and (Madison) West are truly the class of the area and the state,” Verona coach Dave Nelson said. “They are probably two of the top five teams in the state. They obviously made a bold statement to start the year.”
Verona senior Payette Neess took 29th in the Division 1 field with a time of 22:00.8 and junior Sotera Boado placed 31st (22:10.8). Senior Emma Petta finished 34th (22:28.9) and junior Hannah Dohnal placed 38th (22:49.3).
“At this time of year it’s really about learning how to compete,” Nelson said. “We have some young ones and some veterans. It’s a new season and today this was a dose of, ‘hey this is the best in the area and state and let’s see how we match up.’”
Glenn Herold Invitational
The Wildcat girls had just one runner inside the top 10, but finished with five racers in the top 20 to earn runner-up honors at the Glenn Herold Invitational Aug. 28, in Watertown.
Verona collected 81 points while Monona Grove took the top spot with 66 points. Verona’s Liz den Daas was one of five freshmen to place inside the top 10. Den Daas clocked in at 22:44.8 to place 10th overall in the 142-runner field. Petta finished 15th with a time of 23:12.2. Neess crossed the finish line shortly after with a time of 23:21.8, good for 17th.
The Wildcat girls were rounded out by Boado (23:30.3) and Remiker (23:33.9) with finishes of 19th and 20th, respectively.