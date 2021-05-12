The Madison West girls cross country team had no illusions about the 2021 alternate fall season this spring.
Coaches didn’t treat it like any other year simply because it was uncharted territory in every aspect, ranging from running in the spring to not having a summer to train for the season and girls participating in multiple sports at once, coach Cory Hayden said.
But with a third place finish as a team and a second place individual finish from junior Genevieve Nashold at the WIAA alternate fall state meet on Saturday, May 8, Hayden said the outcome was worth the challenges.
"Nothing is normal," he said.
“So we really stressed taking expectations and taking these desired outcomes out of the equation and just really enjoying the time we get to have together and being okay with whatever the result is, as long as we’re happy with our attitude and our effort.”
The team’s score of 79 was three points behind Oregon for the state runner up.
Not a single runner from the varsity team on Saturday will graduate this spring, meaning the Regents are prepared to return for the 2021 fall season with momentum and confidence.
“We feel like we kind of just scratched the surface with this makeup season, and knowing that we’ll have a full summer build up and then a full season with 10 races compared to four or five, we’re excited just to see how they kind of grow and develop as individual athletes but more so as a team and approach the sport as a team thing,” Hayden said.
Nashold had big expectations for herself after winning the state meet as a freshman in 2018. She finished in 18 minutes, 27 seconds behind Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau, who set the new state record with a 17:07.
Nashold was 18 seconds ahead of third place Zaira Malloy-Salgado, also from Middleton. After struggling with some nagging injuries this season, Hayden said Nashold should be proud of the result.
“I think that was one of the biggest pieces of the weekend is that Genevieve ran a race that even if the result wasn’t what she ultimately wanted, she was happy with her effort, happy with the team’s outcome,” he said. “And that was huge for us and for her to kind of start getting her confidence back and feeling like her efforts are going to be repaid if she stays consistent and stays patient."
Freshman Celia Wallace placed 27th with a 20:21.2, just ahead of sophomore teammate Mathilde Sloan (20:21.4).
Junior Cecily Greblo finished 33rd, four spots ahead of freshman teammate Violette Culp. Sophomore Hypatia Newton rounded out Madison West’s times with a 21:02.3, good for 47th.
Hayden said his team can grow from the experience, adding that it was nice to see the girls have a chance to finish their season after back and forth over whether there would be a season at all.
"We’re just really grateful to have that, regardless of any of the outcomes,” he said. “Just the experience and those little things like relationships and friendships forming. Those trips to state, to bigger events, that’s really important for the team community and the culture.”