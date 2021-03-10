To combat the quickness and driving ability of Germantown 5-9 sophomore guard KK Arnold, Verona Area High School coach Angie Murphy wanted the Warhawks to live and die by the 3-pointer.
The Wildcats utilized a 2-3 and 3-2 zones to keep Arnold out of the lane, but a state-record shooting performance by Germantown senior Jaelyn Acker knocked off Verona 76-57 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Acker hit a Division 1 single game state record seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points to spearhead the Warhawks’ win over fourth-seeded Wildcats.
“KK is the only sophomore in their rotation and she is not a sophomore,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “She’s a phenomenal talent. When Jaelyn is on you try to pick your poison. You try to keep KK out of the lane and at the same time get to the shooters. We said we have to sell out for something.”
Germantown (29-1), the eventual Division 1 state champion, entered the tournament leading the state in 3-point made baskets (229) and 3-point attempts (817). The Warhawks shot 33.3% beyond the arc (14 of 42), led by Acker, who was 7 of 14.
For Verona (8-5), even with a team with four freshmen and three sophomores, an unexpected run to the state tournament capped an improbable season that was delayed by a COVID-19 pandemic where socially distanced practices and mask wearing became the norm. The sting in losing served as a reminder of how there are more important aspects than basketball as the team brought Murphy’s family and friends together as her mother battles pancreatic cancer.
“For us to even be here is a celebration,” Murphy said. “This is something so special we didn’t think we would even get. It’s hard to explain to them how amazing this really is. What a blessing they gave me, my family and mom. We enjoyed the ride.”
Verona had socially distanced practices most of the season. They were prohibited from having contact in practice until Feb. 10, and that made practicing defense and breaking press defenses more of a trial and error with all road games outside of Dane County.
“I have some sad girls in that locker room and this one here (Taylor Stremlow) because they love winning,” Murphy said. “If you could tell me we could come to state in a year like this and get our butts kicked by 20, sign me up because I would be there in a second. I’m really proud of this group.”
Verona got off to an inauspicious start. Germantown blitzed the Wildcats, opening the game with a 20-0 run. Acker hit two 3-pointers to open the game to spark the surge.
Acker and Arnold combined to score 15 of the Warhawks’ points during that spurt. The Wildcats were held scoreless for 5 minutes, 4 seconds. Stremlow made 1 of 2 free throws at 12:56. Verona went eight minutes without a basket and committed five of their 18 turnovers in the first three minutes of the game. Sophomore guard Abbi Rupnow knocked down a jumper with 12 minutes left in the first half to cut the Warhawks’ lead to 22-3.
Stremlow scored a team-high 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished four assists and had three steals. Freshman Lyric Burns gave the Wildcats a boost, scoring 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting.
“We came out as a young team and we are still getting used to pressure, even though there is no pressure on this game, but we were still taking everything in,” Stremlow said. “We were just kind of shook. KK Arnold and Jaelyn were just knocking down shots. We couldn’t make anything and they were making everything.”
Despite a size advantage, Germantown hounded the Wildcats’ guards with pressure defense in the halfcourt. Verona shot 22.7% in the first half (5 of 22) and trailed 41-19 at the break.
Murphy said Verona struggled with Germantown’s pressure early on.
“We were not going to beat a team like Germantown unless we are firing on all cylinders,” Murphy said. “They did a good job of keeping us at one cylinder at a time.”
The Wildcats trailed by as many as 32 points after Acker drilled a 3 with 12:44 left in the second half.
“It’s an energy-killer and frustrating,” Stremlow said. “We have to play through it and we still did.”
Verona got much better shooting in the second half, hitting 48.9% of its shots (16 of 33) and finished the game at 38.2%.
The closest Verona got was after sophomore Paige Lambe hit a free throw to slice Germantown’s lead to 73-56 with 1:53 left.
Arnold, an Ohio State recruit, scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half. The Warhawks scored 19 points off 18 Verona turnovers and had an edge in fastbreak points over the Wildcats 11-4.
Verona freshman Reagan Briggs added eight points and Lambe had eight points and a team-high sxi rebounds. Junior forward Lexi Stremlow chipped in four points and had six rebounds and freshman Maia Ellis scored five points.
“Just being here is an accomplishment in itself,” Lambe said. “We are a young team and we really didn’t know what to expect. We went into it thinking we could do the best we can and that’s all that matters.”
Murphy said she wants her young Wildcat team to take away the perseverance they had to play with in the state tournament.
“I wanted to give them a taste of what this is like,” Murphy said. “Our babies are all back and will be a year older. If we have an opportunity to get here again this won’t be as, ‘Whoa’. It’s going to make them hungry. I have a lot of disappointed kids with how they played personally. Hopefully, they can use that as motivation and fire in the offseason.”
Murphy said a young Verona team will work on their skills and she will improve as a coach.
“I’m going to enjoy some time with my mom,” Murphy said. “She insisted we do this, but I’m going to go enjoy the last month or two we have left together. I’m not hanging my head.”