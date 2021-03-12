Verona Area High School freshman point guard Taylor Stremlow was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday, March 2, after helping to lead the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Stremlow averaged 11.6 points, six rebounds and four assists per game this season, as Verona notched a 8-5 record and its first state appearance since winning a state championship in 2016.
Stremow scored 18 points in Verona’s 76-57 loss to Germantwon in a Division 1 state semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. She led the team in steals in the regular season (27) and was second in free throw percentage (73.5%).
Black Hawk senior Bailey Butler was named Miss Basketball by the WBCA, an honor that goes to the state’s top senior. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, a four-time WBCA all-state pick, led the state with averages of 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game, and added 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 steals per game.
Black Hawk had a 75-game winning streak snapped by Three Lakes in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
In Division 3, Madison Edgewood senior Sarah Lazar earned honorable mention all-state. Lazar, a University of Saint Louis commit, averaged a team-high 14.2 ppg, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.