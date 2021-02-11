After two losses to start its season, the Oregon girls basketball team rallied and won its final six regular-season contests.
The Panthers edged DeForest 47-42 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, then picked up a 50-37 road win over Nicolet a day later.
Oregon, seeded fourth in its Division 1 regional, took on fifth-seeded Middleton at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, in the regional quarterfinals. The winner advanced to play top-seeded Waunakee in the regional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Second-seeded Verona will play third-seeded DeForest in the other semifinal Friday.
Oregon 50, Nicolet 37
The Panthers shot just 35% (17-for-49) from the field, but raced out to a 25-11 halftime lead en route to a nonconference win over the Knights.
Senior guard Jaelynn Nedelcoff led Oregon with 19 points, five rebounds and five steals. Fellow classmate and backcourt mate Maggie Rosemeyer added 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Senior forward Emily Statz pitched in seven points and 10 boards.
Senior Ava Ellegard paced Nicolet with 17 points.
Oregon 47, DeForest 42
The Panthers erased a 26-15 halftime deficit to beat the Norskies in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 sectional semifinal at Edgewood High School.
Oregon shot 33% (13-for-40) from the field, but hit 19 of 29 free throws.
Senior guard Carleigh Roberts poured in 22 points, made 10 of 13 free throws, grabbed four rebounds and swiped three steals.
Statz and classmate Megan Boyer controlled the paint. Bloyer helped with eight points, 13 rebounds and three steals, while Statz chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.
Senior Grace Roth led the way for DeForest with eight points. Classmate Natalie Compe and sophomore Maci Bartels each had seven points.