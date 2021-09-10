Looking to contend for a Big Eight Conference championship this season, the Verona football team’s title hopes took a hit in a nail-biting 12-9 loss to Madison Memorial in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 3.
Verona drops to 2-0, 0-1 Big Eight. The Wildcats were coming off a thrilling 17-14 nonconference win over Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 27, at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The Wildcats kicked off the season with a 42-7 road win over Kenosha Tremper on Friday, Aug. 20.
Madison Memorial 12, Verona 9
Trailing by three points with no timeouts with only 30 seconds to go, Verona coach Dave Richardson didn’t hesitate putting his faith in the offensive line.
Richardson didn’t consider a potential game-tying field goal. Instead a handoff to senior running back Kyle Krantz was stuffed for a 3-yard loss by Madison Memorial senior defensive tackle Chris Guevara and that dashed the Wildcats’ hopes of a comeback Sept. 3, at Verona Area High School.
“There was a little bit of a controversy between the sidelines and the backs to run the play from our coaches or our quarterback Mason Fink,” Krantz said. “They just made a great play on that.”
It marks the second time in three years that Verona’s game against Memorial has come down to the goal line in the final seconds. Two years ago, the Spartans scored on a 3-yard touchdown as time expired en route to winning a Big Eight Conference championship on their way to a state semifinal run.
Verona couldn’t overcome three interceptions thrown by senior quarterback Mason Fink or seven penalties.
Krantz rushed for 108 yards on 13 carries and bolted for a 77-yard TD run with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left to cut the Spartans’ lead 12-9. However, Krantz did most of his damage in the second half. He was limited to six rushing yards in the first half on four carries.
“All night the defense put us in good situations, but in the first half we were just awful offensively,” Richardson said. “I run the offense so it’s on me. Playing as poorly as we did on offense we still had a chance to win the game and that says a lot for the defense.”
Verona’s Karson Mitchell had a 37-yard punt return to set up the Wildcats’ final drive at Memorial’s 43-yard line with 2:08 left. Fink connected with Cole Jannusch on a 24-yard pass to set up the dramatic finish at the goal line.
Richardson said on the fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, he didn’t think the offense was panicking too much in a rush to get the play off.
“They shot a gap and we didn’t down block properly and beat us to the punch on that one,” he said.
Fink completed 6 of 16 passes for 70 yards. Mitchell had three receptions for 17 yards and Jannusch had two catches for 40 yards.
Verona senior linebacker Vince Langlois had a team-high 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. The Wildcats’ defense racked up five sacks and two turnovers. Junior linebacker Mason Armstrong and Matt Cramer each had nine tackles and one sack. Junior defensive lineman Drake Badger had two sacks and senior teammate N.J. Elias had an interception.
Verona 17, Oshkosh West 14
An interception late in the fourth quarter by senior Collin Stubitsch helped the Verona football team earn a 17-14 nonconference victory over Oshkosh West Friday, Aug. 27, at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
The pick, which was caught at the Verona 10-yard line, came with Oshkosh West driving down by three points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Verona took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter after Krantz punched it into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the Oshkosh 1-yard line.
Krantz finished with game highs in both carries (13) and rushing yards (93). He also hauled in a game-best 55 receiving yards for a total of 148 yards.
Mitchell led all players in catches with four, collecting 21 yards. Jannusch added two catches for 31 yards. Senior running back Isaiah Marsh collected 56 yards on nine carries.
Verona 42, Kenosha Tremper 7
While most senior players rise up the ranks with each other on junior varsity teams, Jannusch only started playing football a season ago.
On Friday, Aug. 20, the quarterback and wide receiver combo looked like a tenured duo as the Verona Area football team rolled past Kenosha Tremper, 42-7, in a season-opening victory at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Fink completed 11-of-13 passes to go along with 217 yards and a school-record five touchdowns. Jannusch — who was playing in just his seventh high school football game — hauled in seven catches for 139 yards and three scores.
“I’ve known him (Fink) since about sixth grade,” said Jannusch. “We played basketball all the way up until now, we’ve just been buddies, played baseball too. We’re just good friends. We click.”
It certainly would seem so.
All three of Jannusch’s touchdowns came in the first half as the Wildcats built a comfortable 35-0 halftime advantage.
“Last year was his (Jannusch) first year, he was good,” said Fink, who also is a senior. “But this year he’s really ready. He’s so smooth, he’s really good.”