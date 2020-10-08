After a thrilling season-opening win over Watertown, Madison Edgewood suffered their first loss of the season to host Baraboo (2-0) 33-0 Friday, Oct. 2.
Madison Edgewood (1-1) will travel to Portage (1-1) on Friday, Oct. 8. Portage suffered a loss to Watertown last week. The Crusaders were coming off a 17-14 win over Watertown in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 25.
Edgewood is playing all of its games on the road because of COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County.
Baraboo 33, Edgewood 0
Edgewood fell behind early in the game 14-0 and had their best chance of scoring when Jackson Trudgeon completed a 45-yard flea flicker to Ben Newton.
After turnover on downs, Edgewood never seemed to find a rhythm on offense as Baraboo took control of the game.
Edgewood finished the game with -14 rushing yards to go along with 139 passing yards for a total of 125 yards.
Junior Jackson Trudgeon led the team in passing with a completion percentage of 52.9% completing 9 of 17 passes 128 yards. Newton was the leading wideout with four receptions for 61 yards and a long of 45 yards.
Edgewood 17, Watertown 14
Edgewood quarterback Joe Hartlieb connected with Ben Newton on a 41-yard touchdown pass to lead the Crusaders to a comeback win in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 25.
Hartlieb then tossed a two-point conversion pass to sophomore Matt Garcia.
Hartleib completed 15 of 25 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. Trudgeon had eight receptions for 73 yards.
Edgewood’s Sam Kelstinski booted a 43-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. The Crusaders’ next score was set up by senior Brett Krenke who blocked a punt late in the first quarter. On a trick play, Newton tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Harlieb on an option pass with 10:28 left in the second to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 9-0.
After the Goslings rallied, that set the stage for Hartlieb’s game-winner.