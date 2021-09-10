The last time the Madison Edgewood football team played a home game the World Wide Web was launched for the public and Microsoft went online.
Edgewood has started out the season hot and that includes a win in its first home game in 30 years.
The Crusaders kicked off the season in a new conference - the Rock Valley Conference after spending a long time in the Badger South. Edgewood rolled to a 42-14 road win over River Valley in the season opener Aug. 27, in Spring Green. The Crusaders then shut out Lake Mills 20-0 in their first home game since 1991. Edgewood opened up conference play with a 35-0 win over McFarland on Friday, Sept. 3, at Breese Stevens Field.
The last time the Crusaders won three straight games to open a season came in 2007 when Edgewood went 9-3 and lost to Kewaskum 21-0 in a WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal.
Edgewood 35, McFarland 0
Quarterback Joe Hartlieb completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown to lead the Crusaders over McFarland in the Rock Valley Conference opener Sept. 3.
Abe Thompson rushed for a team-high 30 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown. Mason Folkers rushed for 25 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Folkers also completed 4 of 5 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The Crusaders’ defense limited the Spartans to 12 rushing yards and 18 passing yards.
Cam Fane had six receptions for 103 yards and Jackson Trudgeon had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0
Fane rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Crusaders past the L-Cats Aug. 27, at Edgewood High School.
The first home game in three decades was a long time coming and Edgewood didn’t disappoint. After a scoreless first quarter, Edgewood’s Mark Haering scored on a 1-yard run to give the Crusaders a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Fane had 80 and 51-yard TD runs in the second half. Hartleib completed 5 of 14 passes for 88 yards. Trudgeon had five receptions for 54 yards and also rushed for 30 yards on five carries.
Edgewood 42, River Valley 14
The Crusaders’ pass rush was up to the test in the season opener against River Valley Aug. 20, in Spring Green.
Edgewood racked up eight sacks. Carson Hughes and Jackson Klitzmiller each posted two sacks.
The Crusaders scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Hartleib connected with Trudgeon on a 16-yard TD strike 13 seconds into the second quarter. After the Baclkhawks tied it, Folkers had a 4-yard TD run with 4:09 left in the second to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead. Harlieb hooked up with Fane on a 70-yard TD pass with about 2 minutes left in the second.
Hartlieb completed 10 of 17 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He tossed a 49-yard TD pass to Fane early in the third quarter to give Edgewood a 28-7 lead.
Folkers also threw a 30-yard TD pass to Matt Garcia in the third quarter. Edgewood’s Chase Koch returned an interception for a touchdown with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.