Verona senior Jackson Acker was one of seven high school football players from the state of Wisconsin on the watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team, SI.com announced July 14.
The Wildcats running back joined Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford, Grafton offensive tackle J.P. Benzschawel, Homestead defensive end Ayo Adebogun, Muskego safety Hunter Wohler, Mukwonago tight end Garrett Gillette and Wauwatosa East offensive tackle Marcus Mbow on the list.
Acker, Adebogun, Benzschawel, Crawford and Wohler have verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin. Gillete and Mbow are verbally committed to Arizona State.
Acker committed to the Badgers in June 2019, soon after placing second in the discus and ninth in the shot put at the Division 1 state track and field meet. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder followed that up with 929 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games as a junior. He is a three-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the watch list candidates from 1,000 to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first team of 25, second team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team honorees will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York City.
SI All-American’s website provided scouting analysis on each member of the watch list. Here is the site’s breakdown of Acker:
Frame
Tall, with broad shoulders and thick waist. Relatively-developed lower, tightly-wound legs. Impressive trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle.
Athleticism
Good long speed for power back. Posted 4.63 40-yard dash at Wisconsin’s camp as sophomore, prompting scholarship offer shortly thereafter. Above-average play strength. Lacks initial burst. Good feet, but doesn’t pop in and out of cuts.
Instincts
Physical. Runs with consistent forward lean, though occasionally loses base. Keeps two hands on the ball in traffic. Struggles to turn the corner, routinely being forced back inside. Good vision between the tackles.
Polish
Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Can sometimes exercise too much patience behind LOS (line of scrimmage); at his best getting vertical after one cut. Pass-catching and blocking ability largely unknown, but has tools to be effective.
Bottom Line
Acker is a big, powerful back who will reach his peak with additional weight. Lacks versatility as a runner, which is why development as a pass-catcher looms so large to the degree of his effectiveness at the next level. Should be a key part of a backfield committee for Wisconsin at worst, and has three-down upside.