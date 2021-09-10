Madison West senior Genevieve Nashold started the season with a bang, finishing fourth overall out of 159 runners in the Verona Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Stewart’s Woods course behind Verona Area High School.
Nashold took third out of the eight-team Division 1 field of runners with a time of 19 minutes, 29.8 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.
The Regents had all five of their runners in the top 12 to finish second behind the top-ranked Division 1 team - Middleton 29-42.
Junior teammate Haddie Ryan finished sixth (20:13.12) and junior Mattie Sloan took 10th (21:.00.1). Sophomore Sophie Stephenson placed 11th (21:04.9) just ahead of sophomore teammate Celia Wallace who finished 12th (21:06.4).
The Madison West boys, ranked No. 15 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches’ Association state poll, tied Madison Memorial for fourth in 87 points. Middleton captured the team title 67-80 over Verona and Sun Prairie took third (86).
West sophomore Zach Temple took fourth (16:58.8) to pace the Regents. Senior Paul Treiber finished 19th (17:39.1) and junior Henry Johnson took 20th (17:39.4). Sophomore Eli Pettit placed 21st (17:39.8) and senior Joe Valley rounded out the top five for the Regents, finishing 23rd (17:41.5).