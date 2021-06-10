The Oregon High School boys track team won three titles in the Badger South Conference track meet on Tuesday, June 8, at Madison Edgewood High School.
The Panthers finished fourth in the conference meet with 87 points. Monroe captured the championship, racking up 116.5 points. Monona Grove took second (111) followed by Edgewood (105).
That came three days after Oregon boys track coach Ned Lease got to see what times stacked relays could run in the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, June 4, at Sun Prairie High School.
Three of the Panthers’ four relays placed in the top two, including wins in the 800-meter and 3,200 relays.
“We loaded up the relays and wanted to see what hot relay times we could run,” Lease said.
Oregon finished last in the invitational, but the performance of the relay teams was one of several highlights.
Badger South Conference
Oregon senior Donovan Johnson won a conference championship in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.43 seconds on June 8, at Edgewood High School.
Junior Yordanos Zelinski won a conference championship in the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.80 seconds and took fourth in the 3,200 (10:29.22).
The other conference championship for the Panthers came from the 1,600 relay team of senior Brenden Dieter, junior Amir Warren, sophomore Rylan Clark and junior Eli Weink, who ran the race in 3 minutes, 35.51 seconds.
Senior Logan Gable took fourth in the 100 (11.49) and sixth in the 200 (23.47). Dieter added a fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:04.15). Senior Connor Blanke placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.35).
The Panthers’ 400 relay finished third (44.85) and the 800 relay placed sixth (1:36.76). Oregon’s 3,200 relay took fourth (8:49.97).
Paul Frank Invitational
The Panthers’ 800 relay team of junior Evan Burmeister, Warren, senior Ryan McCorkle and Gable won the race with a time of