If Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Ben Wellnitz planned on making a bet before the season, he never would have imagined an in-person swim meet to open the season.
The Wildcats opened the season with a double dual sweep of Sauk Prairie, the top-ranked team in Division 2, and two-time Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood.
“It’s exhausting because our season was cut short,” Wellnitz said. “It’s nice to be back with people again. It was a good atmosphere so you could get up and race well.”
Wellnitz carried a lead for VA/MH in the 400-yard freestyle relay into the final flip turn and 25 meters, but Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke rallied to outtouch him at the finish. The Wildcats’ quartet of Christopher Lofts, Dane Sickler, Max McCartney and Wellnitz took second with a time of 3 minutes, 29.97 seconds, .8 of a second away from the Crusaders.
It marked the first WIAA-sanctioned Verona Area High School sports event in 10 months since when the Wildcat boys hockey team won a state championship over Notre Dame de la Baie Academy.
“In the last relay even if you can’t distinctly hear people cheering you know people are cheering and everything,” he said. “That relay is always really hyped up.”
The appearance of the meet had a different look. Swimmers were required to wear masks outside the pool and even as they walked up to the blocks to start a race. They weren’t allowed to peel off a mask until they got on the starting blocks.
Only 13 swimmers were allowed to compete because of social distancing. There were no handshakes or high fives.
Sauk Prairie double dual
The VA/MH boys swim team showed its strength in the relays and overall depth, winning three events and two relays to sweep the double dual with Sauk Prairie and Edgewood Jan. 5 at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Wildcats knocked off Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 99-71 and beat Edgewood 98-70.
Junior Max McCartney won the 100 freestyle (50.16) and took second in the 50 free (22.94).
Wellnitz won the 200 freestyle (1:55.56) and took second in the 500 free (5:18.09). Junior Avery Blas finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:10) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.46).
Blas and McCartney teamed with Wellnitz and sophomore Liam Updegrove to win the 200 free relay (1:39.15).
Wildcats’ peak uncertain with slow ramp-up
Determining what level or peak each swim team can reach is uncertain because of an interrupted practice time and a condensed competition season before the sectional meet set for Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Wildcats started practice, but when Public Health Madison and Dane County banned indoor gatherings for one month, it put swimming on the backburner.
Some VA/MH swimmers competed in club swimming during the summer and fall, while others are still working to get back in shape. The Wildcats have seven swimmers back who competed at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet last year.
“At the end of last season, we were hopeful that with the swimmers we had returning, we could possibly have one of our strongest teams ever,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “After everything that’s happened over the last nine plus months, we’re just happy to have the opportunity to hold practices, and compete in a couple of in-person meets. Especially for our five seniors, we’re glad they have the chance to practice and compete at our new aquatic center.”
The VA/MH swim coaches only have seven weeks to work with the team instead of 14.
“This makes it difficult to set goals for this team,” Wuerger said. “Since we only have a handful of meets, I hope the boys will be excited to compete and swim well at every meet. We hope that everyone stays healthy, and that we can make it through the season.”
The Wildcats finished eighth in the state team standings with 92 points last season. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton captured the state title (228), just ahead of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222).
Swimmers returning with state experience are junior Oscar Best, Wellnitz, senior Conner Arneson and Lofts and juniors McCartney, Luke Bennin and Nathan Rozeboom. Best finished third in the state in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking his previous school record with a time of 50.25 seconds.
The Wildcats return half of their 200-yard freestyle relay team — Best and McCartney — that finished sixth at state last year with a time of 1:27.01.
The team also returns half of its 200 medley relay team with Best and Bennin that took eighth at state with a school-record time of 1:35.33, one second away from tying Madison West for sixth. Best and Bennin were also part of the medley relay team that won a conference championship last year.
The Wildcats will again be strong in the long distance events. Wellnitz took seventh at state in the 200 free (1:45.19), just .59 seconds away from a medal to place 11th in the 500 free (4:47.35). Arneson took 19th in the 500 free (4:52.32) and 24th in the 200 free (1:49.08) at state last season.
Wuerger said the team’s strengths will be breaststroke, butterfly and distance freestyle.
Verona/Mount Horeb returns every member of its 400 free relay team — McCartney, Wellnitz, Lofts and Rozeboom — which finished 20th at state last year (3:18.45).
The Big Eight Conference will not host league dual meets or have a conference championship meet this season. However, the Wildcats will have a dual meet against Sun Prairie.