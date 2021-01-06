With each strong forearm propelling him through the water, Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke could feel the energy in the pool in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
He could hear his teammates spread out across the pool deck cheering. He continued powering through the water and came back to edge Verona/Mount Horeb to win the event in a double dual with the Wildcats and Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Sauk Prairie High School.
“I could hear people cheering,” Senke said. “I could tell it was getting close. That’s the best part of it. That is what drives me.”
Senke swam the anchor leg and teamed with Jaxon Vandenbrook, Kyle Cason and Davis Petersen to finish first with a time of 3 minutes, 29.97 seconds, just .8 of a second ahead of the Wildcats.
The Crusaders, the two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, lost a double dual, but turned in several season-best times, including the 400 free relay. Verona/Mount Horeb knocked off Edgewood 99-71 and Sauk Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, outdistanced the Crusaders 94-74. The Crusaders, who have seven swimmers on the team, dropped to 2-4 in dual meets.
The appearance of the meet had a different look. Swimmers were required to wear masks outside the pool and even as they walked up to the blocks to start a race. They weren’t allowed to peel off a mask until they got on the starting blocks.
Only 13 swimmers were allowed to compete because of social distancing. There were no handshakes or high fives. After winning the 400 free relay, Senke dragged his arm through the pool, splashing water in celebration. Getting back to some semblance of normalcy with in-person swim meets has been a blessing for Senke, who also won the 100 butterfly (54.51) and 100 backstroke (54.50).
“Even with all of the restrictions, the guys definitely welcome that,” he said. “The guys just want to race. It’s something we really took for granted these past few seasons. I think getting to do it now after being so long since we have been able to do it is just giving us a whole new appreciation for this stuff.”
Wearing masks before competing may be new to some swimmers, but even though it’s not ideal, most are embracing it for a chance to compete.
“It’s another obstacle we have to overcome,” Edgewood co-coach Michael Milinovich said. “The sport of swimming is all about being as uncomfortable as you can and just moving through it. It’s just another thing these guys have to be uncomfortable with. They are doing a great job of owning it and doing what they need to do to stay safe.”
Petersen won the 500 freestyle (5:17.39) and placed second in the 200 free (1:56.37).
“Davis is our workhorse for sure,” Milinovich said. “He swam that 500 almost as perfectly as he could. To be able to save for that last 200 and being able to get him that last 100 was perfect.”
Jake Jensen took second in the 100 back (59.92) and Vandenbrook finished second in the 100 free (52.44).
“This is probably one of the fastest meets that is happening right now between Verona and Sauk Prairie,” Milinovich said. “We are really excited we could add Verona to this meet to increase the competition. Everyone stepped up and raced even though the competition increased. They just stepped up their expectations and went for it.”