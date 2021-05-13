The Verona boys soccer team’s quest to repeat as state champions came up short after Waunake held off a furious comeback effort from the Wildcats in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Saturday, May 8, at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
The Wildcats couldn’t capitalize on three corner kicks and a penalty kick in the final 17 minutes and lost their first game of the season to the Warriors 2-1 in a sectional semifinal. Waunakee (10-0-2) went on to slip by Madison West 3-2 to reach the state tournament May 15 at Kewaskum High School.
“It was a lot of fun playing with all of my best friends,” Verona senior forward Jackson Heilman said. “Being able to share the field with all of them was a good last season, especially when we didn’t think we would have one.
“I’m just really happy we were able to have a season. We played great all year, and we had a lot of games we came back from down 2-0. I’m proud of the way we fought. We had a lot of chances. We just couldn’t finish in the end.”
Verona (6-1-2) knocked off Madison Memorial 5-0 in a regional final on Thursday, May 6, at the Verona Soccer Stadium.
“These guys are like brothers,” Verona junior midfielder Max Lynch said. “I would do anything for these guys. We connected really well. We just didn’t come through in the end. I think everyone would be happy with our season.”
Verona senior Jonathan Gamez set the school record for goals in a career.
“That has been one of his goals all year,” Verona coach Dave Perkins asaid. “The great thing about Johnny is he doesn’t force things. He lets the game naturally evolve.”
Waunakee 2, Verona 1
Verona proved to be at its best on set pieces like corner kicks and direct kicks against Waunakee May 8 in the sectional semifinal.
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead when Nathan Dresen scored off a rebound on an assist by Isaiah Jekel at 18 minutes, 59 seconds. Waunakee’s Zach Tiemeyer scored on a direct kick in the 49th minute to extend the Warriors’ lead to 2-0.
About one minute later, Lynch scored on a header off junior Conor Bruce’s kick to cut the Warriors’ lead to 2-1. Gamez assisted on the goal.
“It’s something we have been practicing the last week a lot,” Lynch said. “Our coaches put together some good plays and it definitely paid off today.”
Lynch said he likes to attack the back post on a direct kick or corner kick.
The Wildcats had a golden opportunity in the 60th minute, but Gamez’s penalty kick was deflected by Waunakee goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann. The ball defected out of the box and Verona senior forward Stanley Maradiaga’s ensuing shot ricocheted off the top crossbar.
“The bounces just didn’t go our way,” Perkins said. “I think in the second half we were the better etam.”
The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 6-3. Verona senior goalkeeper Owen Gibson had two saves.
There was a lot of grabbing and hand fighting on both sides. Despite trailing by two goals early on, Heilman didn’t think that it got in player’s heads too much during the game.
“I don’t think we let the ref get in our head too bad,” Heilman said. “I thought it was physical both ways. At halftime, we talked about that there would be bad calls both ways. We have to fight through it. I thought in the second half we did fine and we still fought. We just couldn’t finish one.”
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 0
Gamez scored four goals to power the Wildcats past Madison Memorial in a regional championship May 6, at the Verona Soccer Stadium.
“It was special because it’s our last game and we had to win this one,” Gamez said. “I think the team played really well and the score showed.”
Gamez scored his first goal on a quick strike shot about 15-feet in front of the net on a shot to the far post on an assist by Bruce at 2:24.
“I just turned and the goalie was off to the left and I just chipped it to the upper corner,” Gamez said.
Heilman scored a goal on a header from senior Elijah Ballen to capitalize on a corner kick at 29:10 to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Gamez scored his second goal at t 29:31 to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0 at the half.
“Jonathan has been doing it all year for us,” Perkins said.
Perkins said one of the focuses in practice the past week has been ball movement and speed of play.
“We have been focusing on hitting teams early because we have had a tendency a few times this season to come out slow and then we are playing behind,” he said. “We wanted to set the tempo early so instead of chasing the game we could force the other team to chase the game.”
After some rain and howling wind, Gamez earned a hat trick, scoring his third goal at 45:18.
Gamez said the key to more scoring chances was a quick transition from defense to offense.
“We didn’t take too many touches,” he said.
He then beat Madison Memorial goalkeeper Jack Bell who came out to stop him and he lofted a kick over the top of him into the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead on an assist by Lynch at 54:02.
Connor Gage capped the scoring by faking a shot to the right and then powering in a shot to the far post at 85:09.
Perkins said in the past few games the Wildcats have outshot their opponent by a significant amount.
“We have had tons of shoots, but we haven’t converted them,” Perkins said. “That was one of our emphasis to turn all of those opportunities into goals.”