With a two-goal lead with less than 8 minutes left in the second half, the Madison West High School boys soccer team appeared to be on the brink of locking up a state tournament appearance.
However, Waunakee rallied to stun the Regents 3-2 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday, May 8, at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
“We were one stop closer to the state championship,” said Madison West senior Miguiel Konde Gwo, who will play soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season. “This is my second time in this position. Two years ago, we lost to Kettle Moriane and last year we lost in the last minute to Verona. This year I really wanted it. I was taking no chances. I’m giving everything I can.”
The Regents (5-1) knocked off fifth-seeded Oregon 3-1 in a sectional semifinal to reach the final. Madison West was coming off a 5-0 win over Monona Grove in a regional final on Thursday, May, 6, at Madison College.
In a traditional fall season, the sectional semifinal and sectional final games are slated for separate days. With the COVID-19 pandemic and fewer schools available in the alternate fall season to host, the sectional semifinal and final games were played on the same day on Saturday.
“It reminds me of State Cup for club,” Gwo said. “That is how it’s set up. This year has been weird in general. We are trying to take it as it comes. At least we are having a season. That is what matters.”
Waunakee 2, Madison West 1, OT
The Warriors stormed back from a two-goal deficit, scoring two goals in a 47-second span in the 83rd minute to force overtime.
Madison West senior goalkeeper Johannes Berghahn, Waunakee senior Charlie Steck cashed in on a rebound, and knocked in a 10-foot shot with 5 minutes, 26 minutes left in overtime.
The Regents struck first scoring at 6:01. About 8 minutes later, West got another goal to extend the lead to 2-0.
“We have gelled impressively quickly given how short of a window we have,” Madison West coach Patrick Bauch said. “I put a lot of that on our captains. Our captains have made a huge effort to make it a really rich, welcoming experience for the newcomers. That is what has been able to gel and find some chemistry in such a short period of time.”
Madison West 3, Oregon 1
Gwo scored two goals to hand Oregon a 3-1 loss in a sectional semifinal May 8, at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
With pressure from Oregon senior Leo Studemann, Gwo raced out 25-yards and did a feet-first baseball slide, took a shot around Oregon senior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio that found the back of the net at 24 minutes, 14 seconds.
“He’s been my friend for a long time and we train together,” Gwo said of LoBreglio. It was about wanting it. I had to put my foot on it. I couldn’t let that one go. We got lucky that one went in.”
Bauch said in his three years coaching Gwo that would in the top three of the most spectacular goals he has scored.
“I have come to expect pretty phenomenal plays from him,” Bauch said. “Even for him, that was top shelf.”
Gwo’s speed and quickness was a challenge for the Panthers to contain early on.
“He has quick feet and we bit at some times when we shouldn’t have,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said of Gwo. “He made us pay and he’s special in that sense. When you make a small mistake, he capitalizes.”
Bauch said he knew the first goal was not going to end the game, but Gwo’s goal helped set the tone.
West junior midfielder Henry Valley then scored at 25:48 to extend the Regents’ lead to 2-0.
The Panthers battled back, with sophomore Noah Malcook scoring at 39:24 to cut the Regents’ lead to 2-1 at the half.
The Regents outshot the Panthers 7-4. LoBreglio had four saves.
Gwo scored his second goal at 49:10 to seal the victory for the Regents. Madison West junior goalkeeper Sabi Irigoyen-Barrientos had three saaves in his first start.
“I thought he was excellent,” Bauch said. “I was very pleased. He was very composed.”
Madison West 5, Monona Grove 0
The Regents scored two goals in the first 5 minutes and powered past Monona Grove in a Division 1 regional championship on Thursday, May 6, at Madison College.
Gwo scored three goals to lead Madison West. Senior midfielder Fletcher McGrath scored on an assist by sophomore midfielder Minkel-Lacocque at 3:45. Minkel-Lacocque finished with three assists.
Just 39 seconds later, Gwo netted his first goal on an assist from McGarth and sophomore defender Weston Hora. Gwo scored his second goal on an assist by Minkel-Lacocque to give the Regents a 3-0 lead at the half.
Gwo scored his third goal on a pass from Minkel-Lacocque at 46:13 to extend the lead to 4-0 over the Silver Eagles. McGarth scored his second goal on an assist by sophomore midfielder Finn Kennedy at 49:13.
Berghahn had two saves.
In six games, the Regents gave up only six goals and two of those were penalty kicks.
“Our back line has definitely been a strong suit for us,” Bauch said.