Senior forward Walker Haessig tried finding the right words to explain how the Verona boys hockey team’s offense sputtered and stymied in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Hudson scored two goals in the first period and outshot the Wildcats 35-7 in the game to hand Verona a 4-0 loss in the title game on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I think in this championship game we needed to have our best game possible,” Haessig said. “You have to congratulate Hudson because they played unbelievable. It’s pretty hard when you can’t get shots.”
Verona (16-7) struggled handling the puck and clearing it out of its defensive zone. The Raiders often hemmed in the WIldcats and jump-starting any offense became a challenge.
The Wildcats, making their fourth straight state appearance fell short of a repeat state championship and brought home the silver trophy.
It marks the third consecutive year the Wildcats have played in the state title game. Verona beat Notre Dame de la Baie Academy 2-1 in overtime to win the state championship last year and finished as the runner-up in 2019 after a 5-0 loss to University School of Milwaukee.
Verona coach Joel Marshall said the senior class is the most decorated the boys hockey program has ever had.
“To go down like this makes it harder for them because they have expectations they built for themselves,” Marshall said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. The adversity they battled through this year was beyond any of my imagination. Fourteen guys in this locker room were on that side of the ice hosting that gold trophy last year. It makes it more difficult knowing what that feeling is like.”
Verona reached the state title game after scoring three first-period goals that fueled a 5-1 win over the top-ranked University School of Milwaukee in a Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills.
The WIldcats got off to a late start in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the restrictions that prohibited games in Dane County for more than 10 months. The team then played a club season with all road games, then switched to a WIAA-sanctioned season and had one week of practices before playing several games before the postseason started. Verona received a No. 2-sectional seed behind top-seeded Madison Edgewood. Edgewood because of a COVID-19 positive test, had to forfeit a sectional semifinal against Waunakee.
“We were looked at as the underdog going into the playoffs,” Haessig said. “Looking at our record people were kind of doubting us throughout the whole season. It’s an accomplishment making it to the state championship.”
Hudson 4, Verona 0
Hudson’s Carter Mears scored two goals and the Raiders shut out the Wildcats’ chance to repeat as state champions on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Mears scored his first goal at 9 minutes, 11 seconds in the first period. Only 53 seconds later, Hudson’s Alex Pottratz then scored a goal from the blue line on an assist by Hunter Danielson to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
“They controlled the pace the whole game,” Marshall said. “We really couldn’t respond. We played right into their game. We were giving them pucks and didn’t have very good puck management.”
Verona senior goaltender Kaden Grant had 31 saves.
“I just knew I needed to keep working to see if my boys could get my back and get some in,” Grant said. “I was just working for my teammates to try to keep it as close as possible.”
Hudson finished the season 21-3.
“They are a great hockey team and deserve this today,” Marshall said. “They definitely played better than us today for the entire 51 minutes. They are for sure the best team we have played this year.”
Verona opened the third period with a power-play opportunity, but couldn’t convert. The Wildcats were 0-for-3 on the power play and the Raiders were 0-for-5.
“If we could just squeak one in it would be a different game,” Marshall said. “That is where our momentum and energy comes from. Our momentum is offensively driven at times. In a game like this when your back is against the wall as much as it was it was hard to find the positives and get that momentum going in our favor. We just couldn’t match up with their speed.”
Verona committed eight penalties and had to work harder on defense.
Mears scored his second goal on a pass by Carson Strapon at 4:02 in the third period. The Wildcats pulled senior goaltender Kaden Grant and the Raiders’ Matthew Mauer scored an empty-net goal at 14:23 to cap the scoring.
Verona 5, University School of Milwaukee 1
When Verona senior forward Leo Renlund scored a first-period goal, he and his teammates skated over and chest bumped and pounded on the boards and glass.
It sounded like a thundering storm.
The pounding of hands on the glass and sticks on the ice brought visions of a winter storm from a Verona team with plenty of pent up energy from a two-hour bus ride, and ready to skate.
Playing with a limited number of fans and having to play a state semifinal at top-seeded University School of Milwaukee (24-3) didn’t deter Verona. Marshall noticed the team had a lot more energy with a format that had them playing on the road instead of one site for all state tournament games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are upset with the whole season and having to come into their rink, not being able to have that atmosphere with loud fans, student body watching you on and any families and friends,” he said. “They talked about how they had to bring their own energy, because the crowds and the fans wouldn’t be there like they are in a normal year.”
Renlund called it a “weird environment” to play in.
“It’s not the normal state environment (but) we brought the energy and were ready to go,” he said. “It was all energy and momentum after that first (period) and we just kept rolling. The energy won us that game. We bring it, it’s not the coaches pumping us up.”
USM was plagued by 15 penalties that led to three Verona power-play goals. Renlund scored on assists from junior forward Anthony Heinrichs and Reece Cordray at 10 minutes, 5 seconds. About three minutes later, senior defenseman Josh Osting scored a power-play goal from about four feet inside the blue line on assists from senior forwards Walker Haessig and Sam Iszczyszyn.
“That is one of the best periods we have ever played this year,” Renlund said.
While spinning to control the puck, Haessig snuck a goal just inside the near post after a cross from Cordray to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 2 seconds left in the first period.
“I knew the time was running down, I knew if he (Cordray) does get the puck to me, I just have to get it on net,” Haessig said. “I knew the only way to get it on net was to spin around and catch the goalie off guard.”
It was a dominant first period for the Wildcats, who outshot USM 13-3 in the first period and 35-23 in the game.
“We needed to set the tone and come out with speed right away if we were going to be in this game,” Marshall said. “Once we get one, we get a little hungry for it. We have struggled to score early all year.”
University School of Milwaukee’s Peter Ells scored a power-play goal at 10:34 in the second period to cut Verona’s lead to 3-1. Moments later, Heinrichs scored on passes from junior forward Easton Simpson and senior forward Calvin Moioffer to give the WIldcats a three-goal lead again.
“After that it was a mess of a game,” Marshall said. “It was hard to have energy and flow both ways. It was frustrating as a coach and as a player. You just want to have rhythm and not have the refs be involved as much as they were in a contest like this. It was the first period that made the difference in this game tonight. After that, it was way too many penalties for a state tournament semifinal.”
Verona junior forward Max Codde capped the scoring with a power-play goal on an assist by senior forward Andrew Aune at 15:33 in the third period.
Grant had 22 saves, including stopping 15 of 22 shots in the second period, when USM outshot the Wildcats 16-9.
Grant was named the state’s goaltender of the year on Friday, Feb. 19. Grant is planning to play junior hockey next year in the United States Hockey League. The USHL is the top tier 1 junior hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey.
“I kind of hoped for it,” he said. “I thought I should have won it last year.”