Verona junior forward Anthony Heinrichs continued his hot start to the season with a hat trick to power the Wildcat boys hockey team to a weekend split with Superior.
Verona (3-2), playing a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association club season until a WIAA season can begin, knocked off Superior 4-2 on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Superior Ice Arena. In a game the day before, Superior shut out the Wildcats 4-0. The weekend split came after Verona stormed past Monroe 10-1 in a game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Stateline Ice and Hockey Expo in Monroe.
Heinrichs is the leading point scorer (9) through five games this season with five goals and four assists.
“Even though we are not playing a WIAA season, all of the high school teams want to play us because we are the defending champs,” Verona coach Scott Mirwald said. “They know we have the talent and depth.”
Mirwald has served as a volunteer assistant coach for six years and took over head coaching duties this season since the Wildcats are playing a WAHA club season.
When and if they are allowed to switch back to a WIAA season, Verona hopes they will have games under their belt to make another state championship run after winning a WIAA Division 1 title last season.
WIth the Public Health Madison and Dane County order banning indoor gatherings, games are prohibited inside the county.
“It probably won’t happen in Dane County,” Mirwald said. “You just feel bad for the seniors not being able to defend their title.”
Verona 4, Superior 2
Heinrichs scored three goals to propel the Wildcats to a win over Superior on Sunday.
About 1:30 into the second period, Heinrichs scored a go-ahead goal to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. He scored his third goal on an assist from senior Walker Haessig and Carson Lindell to extend the lead to 3-1.
Hasseig finished with one goal and three assists.
Superior 4, Verona 0
Superior used the momentum of two second-period goals to roll past Verona on Saturday.
It marks the first time the Wildcats were shut out in 11 games. The last time Verona was shut out came Jan. 17, in a 3-0 loss to Wausau West.
Verona 10, Monroe 1
Verona senior Samuel Iszczyszyn scored two goals and the Wildcats rolled past the Monroe hockey co-op on Tuesday.
Hasseig scored one goal and had three assists as the Wildcats’ four lines wore down Monroe.
The Wildcats came out strong, scoring three goals in the first period. Lindell struck first for Verona on a pass from senior forward Leo Renlund at 2:03. About 5 minutes later, Iszczyszyn scored his first goal on an assist from Heinrichs. Then Maxwell Codde scored on a pass from Andrew Aune to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 24 seconds to go in the first period.
In the second period, Verona got goals from Cordray, Brady Stebbeds, Haessig and Renlund to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
“We have three string lines deep and they have two,” Mirwald said of the Avalanche. “Our depth is going to be our key all season. We got multiple goals from three lines.”
Verona had two starting defensemen miss the game — Jurrens and senior Josh Osting. Mirwald said Jurrens missed the game because of a foot injury and Osting missed the game because of illness.
The Wildcats had senior Calvin Moioffer and freshman David Dina step into starting defenseman roles. Lindell and Tollefson also played big minutes as defenseman.
Mirwald said the key was keeping Monroe on the outside and not letting them get into the dangerous areas to attack.