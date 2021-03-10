Six Verona boys hockey players are on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State list.
Verona, the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up and 2020 champion, placed four players – all seniors – on the first team: forward Leo Renlund, defensemen Nathan Jurrens and Josh Osting and goaltender Kaden Grant.
Senior forward Walker Haessig is on the second team, and junior forward Reece Cordray earned an honorable mention.
Renlund, the team’s second-leading scorer, scored nine goals and had 14 assists this season to help lead the Wildcats to a fourth straight state tournament appearance. It marked the second consecutive year Renlund, Jurrens and Osting were selected all-state and the second time Haessig has received an all-state honor.
Haessig was the team’s third-leading scorer with 13 goals and nine assists, and Cordray was the team’s leading scorer, with 26 points (15 goals and 11 assists).
Madison Edgewood had five players named all-state, led by goaltender Zach Walker, who earned first-team honors.
Edgewood finished the season 12-5 and knocked off Division 1 state champion Hudson 4-1 on Jan. 16 and top-ranked Division 2 state champion St. Mary’s Springs 7-2 on Jan. 28. Edgewood also shut out Verona 2-0 Jan. 23, but the Crusaders had their sectional run come to an end when they had to forfeit a sectional semifinal against Waunakee because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
Edgewood’s Cody Menzel and JJ Wiebusch were named second-team all-state as forwards. Parker Murn earned second-team all-state as a defenseman and Aidan Lenz was named honorable mention all-state at forward.
Menzel and Wiebusch tied for the team lead with 43 points. Wiebusch scored a team-high 19 goals and had 24 assists, while Menzel scored 18 goals and had 25 assists.
Lenz scored 12 goals and racked up 15 assists. Murn notched five goals and had 15 assists.