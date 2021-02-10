There won’t be a rematch between Madison Edgewood and Verona in the WIAA DIvision 2 sectional championship this season after the Crusaders had to forfeit their sectional semifinal game against Waunakee on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Edgewood (11-5), ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 state rankings and the top seed in the Onalaska sectional, had to forfeit its game because of a COVID-19 situation in the program, Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said.
The Crusaders’ sectional semifinal game against Waunakee on Feb. 9 at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo was canceled and the Warriors moved on to the sectional final.
Edgewood lost a sectional title game to Verona 5-2 last season and the Wildcats went on to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship.
This season, the Crusaders knocked off Verona 2-0 and split two games with Fond du Lac Springs, the top-ranked team in Division 2. The Crusaders rolled to a 7-2 win over Springs on Jan. 28.
Edgewood junior forwards J.J. Wiebusch and Cody Menzel were tied as team leaders in points (43). Wiebusch scored 19 goals and 24 assists this season, while Menzel netted 18 goals and racked up 25 assists.