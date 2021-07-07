Led by Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt the Crusaders boys golf team won a fourth straight WIAA Division 2 state championship on Tuesday, June 15, at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Arndt shot a 3-over-par 147 to win an individual state title. He along with Al Deang who tied for third helped the Crusaders shoot a 637 to win gold by 17 strokes over state runner-up Lakeland.
“I didn’t sense that they put pressure on themselves for four in a row,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “I think they understood if we played well we would have a chance to win it.”
Arndt shot a final round at an even-par 72 and a three stroke victory to claim the individual state title.
Arndt double bogeyed on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 8 got him going. He had one tap-in for birdie on the back nine and no bogeys.
“Ethan really stepped up and played well,” Ring said. “You always want to be playing your best golf at the end of the year. It doesn’t often happen.”
Deang tied Marinette’s Ty Kretz and Osceoloa’s Jacob Hall for third with an 8-over-par 152. Deang was in contention for the lead midway through the final round. He had a triple bogey on No. 7, but bounced back to shoot a 2-over-par 74.
Sophomore Alex Weiss carded an 84 to finish tied for 21st with a 166 with Lakeland’s Cody Olson. Freshman Michael Yesbeck shot an 87 and came in tied for 26th with a 172. Edgewood senior Elliot Caulum shot a 177 and took 35th.
The Crusaders will return three of their top five golfers next year.
“We will have a solid core of young golfers coming back,” Ring said. “They play a lot of tournaments in the summer. They will think more about winning that fifth title in a row.”