The Madison Edgewood boys golf team turned in a dominating performance to return to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Crusaders had four golfers finish in the top five at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional omn Tuesday, June 8, at the Prairie du Chien Country Club to win the sectional with a 314, by 21 strokes over Edgerton.
Edgewood earned a sectional berth by winning its own regional they hosted on Tuesday, June 1. The Crusaders shot a 303 to capture the regional championship by 28 strokes over Lake Country Lutheran.
Edgewood won its third straight state championship in 2019 and will be a favorite to win a fourth after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season last year. The Crusaders will compete at the DIvision 2 state tournament Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15 at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Prairie du Chien sectional
Edgewood freshman Michael Yesbeck shot a 4-over-par 76 to win the sectional championship June 8, at the Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Sophomore teammate Al Deang finished second with a 6-over-par 78 and senior Ethan Arndt took third (79). Sophomore Alex Weiss carded an 81 to tie Edgerton senior Clayton Jenny for fifth place.
Edgewood regional
The Crusaders smashed the field in the Division 2 regional at the Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
The Crusaders had its top five golfers all finish in the top five. Deang won the regional title with a 1-over-par 73. Weiss took second with a 3-over-par 75.
Arndt carded a 76 for third place and Edgewood senior Elliot Caulum and Yesbeck both shot a 78 to tie for fifth.