Headed into the final hole of the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional golf tournament on Monday, June 7, Andrew Aune knew he was close to the cut.
He left little to chance, scoring a birdie on the final hole and finishing the day with a 2-over par 74, good for fourth place and a qualification for the state tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in the Wisconsin Dells on Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15.
“That would mean everything because I’ve never gone to state for golf since last year was canceled,” Aune said as scores were tabulated. “It means a lot to me.”
The Wildcats finished seventh as a team with a 336. Middleton (297) and Madison Memorial (314) advanced to the state tournament as the top two teams from the sectional. Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt and Middleton freshman Charlie Jambor tied for first with 72s.
Junior Noah Ehlenbach tied for 28th with an 86, and senior Brock Prough shot an 87. Senior Jake Rebholz finished with a 90, and sophomore Zack Zimmerman carded a 94.
Verona coach Jon Rebholz said his team didn’t play the way they wanted to, but they still have a lot to be proud about.
“It is what it is,” he said of not advancing as a team. “It shouldn’t take anything away from the great year that the guys had because they really accomplished a lot this year. I’m really proud of them all.”
Rebholz thinks Aune can compete with any of his competitors at the two-day state championship. The University of Colorado-Springs recruit’s positive attitude should help, Rebholz said.
“He’s so good at knowing deep inside that when adversity comes on a golf course – which it always will no matter who you are – that you can battle through it. And there is the ability to make those birdie putts to bring it back, and he’s been solid in that respect all year,” Rebholz said.
Aune’s final hole was a strong demonstration of his play throughout the day. On the par 5 seventh hole, Aune hit a long drive down the middle before putting his second shot about 30 yards off the green. He chipped to 10 feet before sinking the long birdie putt.
On the 18th hole, it was a similar experience. Aune hit his tee shot on the uphill par 3 about six-feet from the pin on the back side of the green before backspin slid it to about 20 feet.
Aune stepped up and sank the putt to secure the spot at the state tournament.
“My putting and chipping was really good today,” Aune said. “I was really happy with that, and then my driver was doing better than it was at regionals. So I was really happy with that.”
Wildcats qualify for sectional with fourth place finish at regional tournament
The regional golf tournament didn’t feature a perfect performance from the Verona Area High School boys golf team on Tuesday, June 1, but the Wildcats did enough to advance and earn a shot at redemption with a berth to the sectional tournament.
The Wildcats clinched the final spot at the sectional tournament with a fourth-place finish at the regional event on Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
“The goal in sectionals is to kind of survive and advance to the next round, a little bit like the first round of March Madness, I suppose. So we did what we needed to do,” Rebholz said.
Verona posted a team score of 323, finishing two strokes behind third place Madison Memorial. Waunakee (309) edged top-ranked Middleton by a single stroke for the regional championship behind a first place performance from junior Max Brud, who shot a 1-over-par 73.
Zimmerman led Verona with a 6-over par 78, enough to tie for seventh place with Waunakee’s Will Meganck.
Aune, the team’s No. 1 golfer, tied for 10th place with an 8-over par 80, and Rebholz (82) and Prough (83) also finished in the top 15.
Ehlenbach rounded out Verona’s scores with a 91, good for 26th place.