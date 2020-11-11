Nine days after winning a WIAA Division 2 state cross country championship, Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson verbally committed to run cross country and track at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Richardson verbally committed to the Badgers on Monday, Nov. 9. The three-time Division 2 state qualifier.
“I have looked up to UW-Madison for a while,” Richardson said. “There are a lot of great people on the team I look up to. I think it’s a great opportunity to run at Madison.”
Richardson dominated the field in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet at Colby High School, winning a state title with a time of 15 minutes, 47 seconds. It was more than 44 seconds ahead of runner-up Hunter Krepline of Brillion in the 5,000-meter race.
Because of COVID-19 considerations, each of the WIAA’s three enrollment divisions ran at a separate site, with boys and girls divided into three “sessions” each. Richardson ran in the first of three Division 2 boys sessions. He and his family got back in the car and returned to Madison.
Richardson bolted to the lead in the first 50 yards of his race. His first mile (4:54) was one of his top splits of the season. He finished about 10 seconds off his best time that came the week before in the sectional (15:37).
“I had to focus more on running against the clock than people,” he said. “My goal was to go out there and leave it all out there and not have any regrets.”