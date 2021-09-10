As a three-time WIAA state qualifier in cross country, Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski considered playing soccer this fall instead of running.
Yet, with his future plan to to run track and field in college, he decided to stay with cross country.
His decision paid off as Zelinski won the season-opening Bruess Invitational on Monday, Aug. 30, at Twining Park in Monroe. The Panthers took third as a team and one week later finished fourth out of eight teams in the Division 2 field at the Verona Invitational.
Zelinski is drawing recruiting interest from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Tennessee.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do this season,” Zelisnki said. “I was deciding between soccer and cross country and I chose to do cross country because I’m already in good running shape so I kept going with this.”
Verona Invitational
Zelinski relied on his track background to provide him the finishing kick he needed to springboard him ahead of Stoughton senior rival Jayden Zywicki at the Verona Invitational Sept. 4, behind the high school in Stewart’s Woods.
Zelinski finished third overall out of 551 runners and was the champion in the eight-team Division 2 field with a time of 16 minutes, 25.2 seconds. He used his kick over the final 400-meters to finish 0.5 of a second ahead of Zywicki.
“He ran a really disciplined and smart race,” Oregon coach Erik Haakenson said of Zelinski. “In the final 400 meters Yordi turned on the jets and outsprinted them in the end.”
Zelinski ran with Verona senior Aidan Manning, Middleton senior Griffin Ward and Zywicki at the front for the first mile.
Manning and Ward broke away from the front pack going down a hill in the woods to Lisa’s Loop. In the final 600 meters, Manning overtook Ward on Lisa’s Loop sprinting down a hill to the finish.
Oregon took fourth out of eight Division 2 teams with 111 points. Madison La Follette won the Division 2 team title 45-68 over second-place Stoughton.
One Panther runner who made his debut after battling soreness in the season opener in Monroe is junior Leo Schleck. He took 14th out of all the Division 2 runners with a time of 18:14.3.
“Leo is getting used to racing,” Oregon coach Erik Haakenson said. “It was a good start, but he’s looking forward to getting back to the 17-minutes.”
Junior teammate Wil Cram took 24th (18:44) and junior Quinton Bush placed 35th (19:17.8). Senior Odin Beck finished 37th to round out the top five for the Panthers with a time of 19:20.7.
Haakenson said 15 runners for the Panthers varsity and JV teams set personal-record times in the invite, including the top nine JV runners.
Bruess Invitational
The Panthers had three of the top 22 runners to finish third at the season-opening Bruess Invitational Aug. 30, in Monroe.
Zelinski cruised to the title with a time of 16:50.1. He finished 21.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb.
“I definitely wanted to start sub-17 (minutes),” he said. “I still got it. I just had to race myself. It was just me against time.”
Oregon junior Wil Cram finished 17th with a lifetime-best time of 19:05.4 and senior teammate Odin Beck took 22nd (19:26.8) to help the Panthers take third as a team with 98 points. New Glarus/Monticello, a state qualifier last spring won the 10-team invitational (72 points) and Mount Horeb took second (76).
“The first meet is always a wild card,” Haakenson said. “You have guys coming into the season that have trained a lot and put a lot of energy into their summer training usually do pretty well. Sometimes we have some mysteries and surprises.”
Cram had a personal-record time by more than one minute.
Bush rounded out the top four finishing 31st (20:06.7) just ahead of senior teammate Turner Sieren who placed 32nd (20:14.3).