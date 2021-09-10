Two races and two titles for Verona senior Aidan Manning.
Manning and the Verona boys cross country team, ranked eighth in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches’ poll, are off to a fast start. The Wildcats finished second in the Verona Invitational Saturday, Sept. 4, at Stewart’s Woods behind Verona Area High School.
Manning won the season opener in the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Watertown High School. The Wildcats placed three runners inside the top 10 to win the invite with 44 points.
Verona Invitational
Manning decades from now will be the answer to a trivia question as to who won the first invitational race on the new Stewart’s Woods course.
Manning won the 5,0000-meter race, with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds.
The invite featured 23 boys and girls cross country teams and included more than 950 varsity and JV runners.
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Wildcats hosted last spring against New Glarus/Monticello where the boys and girls’ races were hosted at different times and masks were required by runners because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There were people all around me the whole race and that is probably the only difference in this race,” Manning said. “It felt amazing with the fans. I felt pretty comfortable the first two miles, but the last 1K and the adrenaline was rushing. I definitely wanted to win this one because it’s the first invitational.”
Manning ran with Middleton senior Griffin Ward, Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski and Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki at the front for the first mile.
Manning said going down a hill in the woods to Lisa’s Loop, he and Ward broke away from the others in the front pack.
He took the lead over Ward running up Heartbreak Hill in the back of the woods.
Manning said he was pretty gassed at the two-mile mark and Ward overtook him.
“I sat back and waited and I heard my coach tell me to take him in the woods, Lisa’s Loop,” he said. “I went down the hill as fast as possible to overtake him.”
Middleton had five runners finish in the top 24 to capture the Division 1 team title over Verona 67-80. The Wildcats had four runners in the top 16.
Verona junior Blake Oleson took sixth (17:06.5) and senior Ryan Ochowski placed 22nd (17:40.2). Senior teammate Kendall Riddle finished 25th (17:51.6) and junior Ryan Cassidy took 26th (17:52.1).
The Cardinals’ No. 4 and 5 runners finished 11 spots combined ahead of their Wildcat counterparts.
Glenn Herold Invitational
Manning finished first out of the 227-runner field — which included JV runners — with a time of 16:37.7 to lead Verona to the title Aug. 28, in Watertown.
Oleson clocked in at 17:19.1 to place third overall, while fellow junior Max Metcalf came in 10th with a time of 18:01.
Verona was rounded out by Cassidy (18:17.1) and sophomore Kaden Ratze (18:18.7) with placements of 14th and 16th, respectively.