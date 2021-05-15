Three Verona Area High School alumni will play for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League this summer.
Freshman Reagan Klawitter, a lefty pitcher in his first season with Madison College, and Jacob Slonim, a senior at Edgewood College, will play for the Mallards this summer, joining VAHS alumnus Stephen Lund and Madison West catcher Drake Baldwin. Lund suffered a broken leg sliding into second base in a game with Gonzaga University and likely will not play with the Mallards this summer.
Lund, a 5-foot-10 freshman at Gonzaga, got his start at Verona, earning second-team Big Eight All-Conference honors as a freshman and first-team accolades a year later.
In his 2020 season at Gonzaga, Lund started 15 and appeared in all 16 games, hitting the team’s third-best .323 and knocking in a team-high 12 RBI. His abbreviated season was highlighted by Lund being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after going 4-for-6, including three doubles and six RBI against Washington State on March 13, 2020.
Lund is hitting .300 this year with six home runs and 22 RBI.
Baldwin, a 6-1 left-handed hitter, was a standout at Madison West. Baldwin hit .295 in his first year at Missouri State as he became the school’s first true freshman since 2015 to lead his team in batting average. As a sophomore this season, Baldwin’s season is highlighted by a six RBI game, including a first-inning grand slam against Central Arkansas March 7.
Baldwin is hitting .275 with two home runs and 17 RBI this season.
In 2019, Baldwin was rated as the No. 4 overall recruit in Wisconsin and the No. 2 catching prospect in the state Prep Baseball Report.
Klawitter, a 2019 VAHS graduate, committed to Division I Illinois State University. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he transferred to NJCAA Triton College. Klawitter has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts and six walks in six appearances and three starts with MATC.
Slonim is hitting .318 with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases with Edgewood College. He has hit seven seven doubles and three triples. Slonim has played the last few summers with the Verona Cavaliers in the Home Talent League. He was a member of the Cavaliers’ HTL championships in 2019 and 2018.
The Mallards’ season opener is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Monday, May 31, against La Crosse at the Duck Pond in Madison.