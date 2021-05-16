Ben Rortvedt got a hit, a score and an RBI in his Major League Baseball debut with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 30, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The 23-year-old 2016 Verona Area High School graduate was a second-round pick of the Twins that year.
He was recalled from the Twins’ taxi squad in Cleveland and got the start at catcher for the Twins against the Royals, according to the Twins. He went 1-for-3 in his debut with an RBI and one run scored to help the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1.
Rortvedt took the roster spot of Twins backup catcher Ryan Jeffers, who had been struggling, hitting .147. Rortvedt got his first hit in a four-run eighth inning.
The Twins won two of the three games in the weekend series against the Royals. Rortvedt went 0-for-2 on Saturday, May 1, and didn’t play in the series finale the next day.
Rortvedt was a non-roster invitee to spring training with the Twins this season. He was in his third season of Class A ball in 2019, before making his debut. The minor league season was wiped out by COVID-19 last year.
In 291 minor league games, Rortvedt has 16 homers and a .240 batting average.