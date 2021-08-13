Oak Bank is pleased to welcome Melissa Torres to the team as Vice President Loan Operations Manager!
Melissa has over 25 years of expertise in loan operations, commercial credit analysis, and credit risk management.
Her responsibilities include managing the Loan Operations team; helping with the processes, documents, and servicing of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; and ensuring a steady department workflow to provide the best client experience.
Melissa is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison and lives in Madison with her husband and two kids. In her free time, she enjoys giving back to her kids’ sports teams including the Memorial Spartan Football team as the Co-Chair of the Gridiron Club and as a board member of the Risk Management Association (RMA) Wisconsin Chapter.
