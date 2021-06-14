Oak Bank, Fitchburg's community bank since 2000, is pleased to welcome Dan Severson to the team as the new Vice President of Mortgage Banking.
Severson comes to Oak Bank with over twenty years of lending experience. He has a proven track record of helping his clients reach their homeownership goals. As Oak Bank's Vice President of Mortgage Banking, Severson assists clients from determining the right home loan to navigating the application and approval process and beyond. His extensive knowledge of the home mortgage origination process will be very beneficial to our clients.
“We are very excited that Dan Severson has joined the Oak Bank team," said Terry Taylor, President. “Dan has a tremendous amount of residential mortgage lending experience and is passionate about serving others. He will work tirelessly to help our clients acquire the home of their dreams or refinance or remodel a home that they already own.”
"You're not a number to me," Severson said. "I work closely with each of my clients to get to know them, learn about their personal goals and situations to assess what type of home loan might be best for them. And then we work side-by-side throughout the entire home buying process. It's that customized approach that Oak Bank is known for and the type of culture that I am now proud to be a part of."
Severson lives in Madison with his wife and children. In his free time, he enjoys hitting the links and bird watching.
About Oak Bank
Oak Bank has been deeply rooted in the Fitchburg community and Madison area for 20 years, meeting homeowners and businesses' financial needs by offering top-notch service, quick answers, and unique solutions, all while supporting over 125 local nonprofits each year.
Visit oakbankonline.com to learn more.