Oak Bank, Fitchburg’s community bank since 2000, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie East to Cash Management Specialist. East first joined the Oak Bank team as a Personal Banker in 2018.
East, who has over 18 years of client service experience, will provide business clients with expertise in electronic services using a one-on-one approach in her role as Oak Bank’s Cash Management Specialist. She will advise clients on the technology and digital tools available to help them manage their business more effectively.
“Stephanie is a vital asset to the Oak Bank team and a valuable resource for our clients,” said Terry Taylor, Oak Bank President. “Demand for electronic services has increased substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With years of experience and a desire to please, Stephanie is the perfect individual to educate and assist clients that wish to use our electronic services to manage their business more efficiently.”
“There are many digital tools available to our business clients that can take major banking tasks off their plate, allowing our them more time to focus on running their business,” said East. “I look forward to facilitating that process for them.”