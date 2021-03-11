County set to begin educator vaccinations March 9Public Health Madison and Dane County has moved up its timetable to vaccination school and child care workers, announcing plans to begin that process on Tuesday, March 9.
VASD board forum set for March 12
The Verona Press, in partnership with Fitchburg Access Community Television, will host a candidate forum ahead of a contested race for three Verona Area Board of Education At-Large seats.
Stoner Prairie holds annual ‘Read your heart out’ event
Stoner Prairie Elementary School’s third annual “Read Your Heart Out” event required educators to rethink how they could hold a gathering with public participation outside their building.
Attendance drop at VAHS prompts review
At the beginning of the school year, Verona Area School District administrators had told school board members not to be concerned at seeing attendance rates of 94%, or 96%.