5 students receive National Merit Semifinalist honors
VAHS seniors Nathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole, Taylor Kalish, Jackson Puent and Benjamin Wellnitz were named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program last month They join nearly 16,000 finalists from around the country who will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.
Community focus groups planned for Oct. 6-7
District officials held focus groups about what qualities and expertise will be sought for with the next Verona Area School District superintendent on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. Superintendent search consultants Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates planned to facilitate the virtual focus groups over Zoom.
Sugar Creek PTO hosts drive-in movie
Sugar Creek Elementary School families were able to come together while staying apart for a drive-in movie in the school parking lot on Friday, Sept. 25. Hosted by the Sugar Creek PTO, which provided pretzels and water, two free showings of “Trolls: World Tour” were held, each limited to 50 vehicles.
Parisi urges schools to follow health recommendations
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi strongly encouraged schools to continue following county public health recommendations after the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocked part of a county health order. Last month, the court temporarily blocked part of a county health order which prohibited students in grades 3-12 from receiving in-person education.