VAHS first high school winner of ‘Build America’ merit awardWhat does VAHS have in common with the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco, the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia and the Daytona International Speedway? All have received a national award as a new or renovated building over $126 million.
VAHS teacher Kabby Hong wins Kohl
VAHS English teacher Kabby Hong has been named a 2021 Herb Kohl Fellowship recipient. He is one of 101 teachers honored, and will receive a $6,000 educational grant from the Foundation.
Verona FFA member honored with Madison Kiwanis award
Verona Area High School student Anna Putney has been recognized for her leadership, community service and active participation within the Verona FFA. On March 8, the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison awarded Putney, a VAHS senior, with the Louis. M Sasman award.
VAHS team wins underwater robot challenge
VAHS students gathered around the pool for a competition March 12. But it wasn’t a swim meet, and despite its name – SeaPerch – it had nothing to do with fish. The competition lets students test remotely operated robotic vehicles.