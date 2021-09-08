Interest in virtual learning doubles for area elementary school students
By mid-July, the Verona Area School District had 33 students – most of them split between the elementary schools and grades 11-12 at the high school – opting for virtual learning.
Savanna Oaks to be led by interim principal Jorge Avalos
VAHS associate principal Jorge Avalos will step in as the interim principal for the Fitchburg-based middle school site, as current principal Paris Echoles will leave the district as of Aug. 20.
VASD approves $65 million tax levy
Verona Area School District homeowners can expect to pay slightly less in property taxes for schools than in previous years.
New start times
With the district missing a third of the drivers it needs to conduct its regular routing system of two routes per driver for both the morning and afternoon, it’ll instead need to run three routes each time to each school level.