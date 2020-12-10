Verona Area School District
VAHS hosts annual Social Justice Youth Summit
This year’s virtual event on Dec. 4 featured keynote speaker Bettina Love, who discussed Hip Hop Civics Ed and how that, when included with intersectionality and abolitionist teaching, can create a space where Black lives matter and youth are engaged in fighting for justice and inclusion.
District contract tracers seek to keep student, families safe
The job that Pat Lynam came back to this fall isn’t the same one she intended to retire from in spring. Lynam, who retired from the district after being a nurse for two and half decades, found herself re-employed – this time, as a part of the team contact tracing for students and staff exposed to COVID-19
District launches COVID-19 dashboard
VASD has launched a data dashboard to show in real-time the impact COVID-19 is having on staff and students. Launched Nov. 19, it shows how many students and staff are either sick with COVID-19, considered to be a close contact of someone who tested positive, or is in quarantine/isolation.
VAIS celebrates World Kindness Day
The Verona Area International School’s (VAIS) second grade classroom celebrated World Kindness Day by listening to the book “The Kindness Quilt” by Nancy Elizabeth Wallace and making “Kindness is...” posters to display on the walls of VAIS.