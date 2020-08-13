Students return to Country View for summer school
It took 137 days, but students were finally back in a Verona Area School District school, as the district held two week-long sessions of summer school, July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7 at Country View Elementary School. Around 100 elementary and middle school students were required to social distance, with desks six feet apart, and wear masks.
Default school assignments will be all-virtual
The first semester of the 2020-21 school year will be all-virtual for any family that does not tell the Verona Area School District of its preference by Wednesday, Aug. 12. That was the reality described by superintendent Dean Gorrell during the Verona Area Board of Education’s Thursday, Aug. 6, board meeting.
New high school will support personalized learning, individual study needs
With a new high school comes a new way of imagining learning. Built into the new Verona Area High School are classrooms that can be rearranged in minutes, various furniture types and multiple break-out areas, all designed to give students areas to both collaborate with their peers and be able to keep to themselves.
Applications for school board vacancy due Aug. 24
The Verona Area Board of Education is looking to fill an open seat. Any resident of the Verona Area School District can apply to fill the at-large seat of Debbie Biddle, who announced her resignation during the July 20 board meeting, as she and her husband are moving to Illinois.