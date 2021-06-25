The Verona Area Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy as its longest-serving member steps down.
Treasurer Amy Almond, who has been on the board since 2005, will resign effective July 9, a Friday, June 25, news release from the Verona Area School District states. Almond cited personal reasons for leaving, as well as a desire to give another person the chance to serve, the release added.
Board president Noah Roberts said in the news release that Almond’s presence on the board will be missed.
“On behalf of the Board, I want to recognize Amy's great sacrifice for and service to our students and community over the last 16 years,” he wrote.
Almond holds a City of Fitchburg seat, meaning that whoever fills her role will need to reside there within the Verona Area School District boundaries.
The seat will then be up for re-election in 2022, where the appointee can choose whether to run or not, the release states.
As the board’s treasurer, Almond oversaw the 2017 building and operational referendums that resulted in the new Verona Area High School campus. Her role on the Finance, Buildings, Grounds and Transportation committee included working with the district’s budgets and bus services, the release states.
The board will accept applications for the seat through Tuesday, July 6, and the board plans to interview candidates at its Monday, July 12, meeting. Applications can be submitted on the district's website at verona.k12.wi.us, or sent to board vice president Meredith Stier Christensen at christem@verona.k12.wi.us.
