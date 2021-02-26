The Fitchburg Star, in partnership with Fitchburg Access Community Television, will host a candidate forum ahead of a contested race for three Verona Area Board of Education At-Large seats.
The virtual forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. Viewers can access the forum on FACTV, which will broadcast the forum on its website, fitchburgwi.gov, and over Facebook Live.
All five candidates for the three At-Large seats up for election on April 6 – incumbents Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams, as well as candidates Jennifer Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari – and Meredith Stier Christensen, who is running unopposed for her Outside Cities seat, are all planned to be in attendance.
The forum will last approximately 90 minutes. Each candidate will get an opening and closing statement, and answer the same questions as their opponent. Opponents will have one minute for a rebuttal, if they choose, after both candidates have answered a question.
Questions from the audience will be read if there is time. Questions can be sent to moderator Kimberly Wethal at newseditor@wcinet.com, or posted in the comments on the Facebook Live stream during the show.