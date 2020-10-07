When Madison Metropolitan School District voters fill out their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, they’ll be greeted by two questions for the district’s latest referendum.
Those two questions and how electors vote on them will play a large role in the future of the school district’s ability to spend money on capital projects to renovate aging schools and build a new one. They would also allow the district to exceed the spending limits for the operating budget to support the projects.
Combined, the capital projects referendum, at $317 million, and operating budget referendum, at $33 million, make up one of the largest school referendums in state history.
The capital referendum, which is the longer and more descriptive question on the ballot, is for a variety of projects that would renovate the four aging neighborhood high schools and build a new elementary school in the Rimrock Road neighborhood just north of the City of Fitchburg’s border on the eastern side. It would also allow the district to remodel the Hoyt School building, located a few blocks south of University Avenue near West High, to relocate Capital High.
Some of the renovations to the neighborhood high schools include sustainability projects, such as window and door replacements, roofing improvements, asbestos and lead abatement and additional solar panels on the roof of each of the schools, according to a Feb. 26 Capital Times story. Each high school would get around $70 million in renovations.
The operating referendum would allow the district to surpass the revenue limits on its annual budget by $33 million, spread out over four years. The amount would increase each year, with $6 million for the 2020-21 school year, $8 million for 2021-22, $9 million for 2022-23 and $10 million for 2023-24.
The operating referendum will be used to pay staff and keep equity programs, according to a Oct. 2 story from the Capital Times.
If both voters approve the referendum questions, property owners would see an increase of $59 per $100,000 in value for the first year, the Capital Times story states, with an increase to $151 per $100,000 by 2023-24.