The state Supreme Court ruled June 11 that county health officers cannot close schools within their jurisdictions, stemming from a lawsuit against Dane County over COVID-19 related emergency orders.
The ruling is the conclusion to a lawsuit filed regarding part of the Public Health Madison and Dane County Emergency Order released in August 2020 that closed school for grades 3-12 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, June 11 , Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich released a statement about the ruling, which said it has “much further reaching implications than just this current pandemic.”
“This decision hinders the ability of local health officers in Wisconsin to prevent and contain public health threats for decades to come,” she said.
While the ruling responds to the COVID-19 shutdown, Heinrich said under state law, they are now no longer able to contain more common outbreaks such as measles, whooping cough, or flu outbreak in schools.
“This ruling impedes our ability to respond to any disease that might impact students, teachers, and school staff, and impacts family and friends beyond the walls of the school,” she said. “Unnecessary, preventable illness may certainly occur as a result of this ruling.”
Heinrich said PHMDC will continue to provide guidance and recommendations for school districts in the county and “will continue using all available tools to slow the spread of disease.”
District communications director Erika Mundinger said the district will “continue to follow guidance from local, state, and national health officials as it relates to COVID or other illnesses.”
“The health and safety of our school community continues to be a top priority in the Oregon School District,” she wrote in an email to the Observer on Monday, June 14. “As we have learned this year, guidance can change quickly, and we will continue to closely monitor changes and adapt as needed.”