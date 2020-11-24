How does a plate of harvest mac and cheese sound? Maybe with some pumpkin apple muffins and cheesy zucchini tots on the side?
Or how about some okonomiyaki?
Japanese pancakes (as they are called in the U.S.) is just one of several intriguing recipes that 14 Oregon School District students are learning this fall in the Farm to School Cooking Club.
The club, new this fall, is geared toward grades 2-5 and meets virtually every Tuesday afternoon from Nov. 10 through Dec. 15. AmeriCorps Farm to school coordinator Maddie Smith said students learn to make snacks that are both tasty and nutritious, while at the same time using ingredients that can be sourced from Wisconsin farms.
She said the goal of the class is learn where food comes from and utilize local ingredients, as well as “build culinary skills and confidence in the kitchen by trying new recipes together.” And even during the COVID-19 shutdown, the students can learn together virtually.
“While kids are learning from home, they are more involved in their nutrition than ever before,” Smith wrote the Observer in an email. “It’s great to bring them all together, definitely a unique opportunity, and this is a great opportunity to start healthy habits.”
The next session begins in January. For information or to enroll, visit oregonsd.org/domain/324.