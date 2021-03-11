County set to begin educator vaccinations March 9
Public Health Madison and Dane County has moved up its timetable to vaccination school and child care workers, announcing plans to begin that process on Tuesday, March 9.
COVID-19 will cause ‘complicated’ decisions on prom, graduation
Amid some conflicting data on the local spread of COVID-19, Oregon School District officials remain in a “wait and see” mode on increasing in-person learning and traditional milestone events for students.
Celebrating Black history and culture at OSD
Studying and celebrating Back history is more than a one-month observance at the Oregon School District.
Four Panther artists win state awardsWith Oregon High School once again well represented at the Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition, the only thing really different this year was it was virtual.