Something’s stirring in Oregon
How about some okonomiyaki? Japanese pancakes is just one of several intriguing recipes that 14 OSD students are learning in the Farm to School Cooking Club. The new club geared toward grades 2-5 meets virtually every Tuesday afternoon from Nov. 10 through Dec. 15.
OHS’ Koch wins UW-Platteville Educator AwardOHS special education case manager Travis Koch was honored earlier this year by the UW-Platteville School of Education with an Influential Educator Award. It is awarded to high school teachers who were influential in a student’s decision to pursue a career in education.
OHS, OMS students win state l anguage excellence awards
Four students in the Oregon School Districts won state language honors for their work last month from the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers during the 2019-20 school year.
OSD survey shows confidence in virtual learning
The results from a recent survey of caregivers of students are generally positive, but Oregon School District officials have a plan to address areas of concern, including increasing connections with teachers and other students.