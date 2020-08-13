“Mad Scientists’ and more during OSD
If Oregon School District students and staff need to return to virtual instruction this fall, they’ll have a bit more experience after completing four weeks of virtual summer school. This week, the district wrapped up a pair of two-week sessions, scheduled from July 6-31.
OSD summer sessions focus on social/emotional learning
While school isn’t in session, many Oregon School District educators have been working on a variety of professional development opportunities so staff can guide students and families through virtual learning and the emotions that come with it.
District to buy more Chromebooks, tablets
Last month, Oregon school board members on Monday approved spending $1.2 million in leftover fund balance to purchase tablets for K-2 students and additional chromebooks for high schoolers. With the move, all K-12 students will have access to a device when classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.
OSD hopes to learn lessons from spring shutdown
Brian Busler remembers a sign of what was to come with the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, although he didn’t quite grasp it at the time. Months later, he and other educators had learned important lessons about how virtual learning needs to be handled, giving them what they hope is enough for a successful, mostly online start to the fall school year next month.