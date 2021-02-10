Kindergarten students in the Madison Metropolitan School District will be able to attend in-person next month.
The district announced in a news release that it was currently planning to bring back kindergarten students to in-person learning March 9, grades 1-2 on March 16 and 4K on March 23. A virtual-only option will be offered for families who prefer to keep their students learning from home.
Additional grade levels will be allowed back into buildings based on COVID-19 metrics and guidance from public health experts, the release said.
Madison Metropolitan is one of the few school districts in Dane County that is still all-virtual; many other neighboring districts, such as Verona Area and Oregon, have taken phased-in approaches, starting with elementary school students and then adding older grades within the last few weeks.
Next week, MMSD families will be asked to respond to whether they want to send their children back for in-person instruction or continue to keep their learning virtual through the end of the school year, the release said. A livestream was scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, to answer any questions from district families or students.